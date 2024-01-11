Faye Webster announced her new album, Underdressed At The Symphony, with a new Lil Yachty collaboration titled “Lego Ring.”

The two appear in the song’s video, where they play a video game together — similar to Guitar Hero or Rock Band, but with way more color. Basically, it’s a perfect fit for the carefree vibes of the song. It was directed by Kyle Ng of Braindead Studios, and viewers can also join in on the fun, with more information available here.

Underdressed At The Symphony will be available for purchase in many forms, including CD, cassette, standard vinyl, and some unique pressings, like “Faye Blue” and a limited-edition B&W bullseye vinyl copy.

Webster is also set to continue touring throughout the summer. She will be doing tours in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Fans across the globe can also catch her performing at festivals like Spain’s Primavera Sound, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, and many more. A complete list of dates can be found here.

In a 2021 interview with Uproxx, Webster said of her friendship with Yachty, “We basically came from the same place and were doing the same thing, so it’s really inspiring to see him thrive. You know, it makes me feel like, ‘OK, well if I work really hard, too…’ I think just sharing ideas with him… What we do is so different, but when we’re together, it doesn’t feel that way at all.”

Check out the “Lego Ring” video above. Below, find the complete tracklist and cover art for Webster’s next album.