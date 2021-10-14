Earlier this year, Spotify announced a collaboration with the iconic New York Studio, Electric Lady. The streaming service has teamed up with the legendary recording space to share a series of Live At Electric Lady EPs from various artists, and today they’re sharing the details on the latest project. Faye Webster is releasing her own seven-track Live At Electric Lady EP, and aside from including new versions of her own songs like “In A Good Way” and “Better Distractions” off her I Know I’m Funny haha album, Webster also opted to do a pretty epic cover. She chose to cover Fleet Foxes’ “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me,” partially because it which was originally recorded at Electric Lady back in 2017 for the band’s Crack-Up album.

As far as the recording experience, Faye said it was incredibly special for her to bring in friends who’ve been with her from the beginning. “Recording at Electric Lady Studios was a rare experience, especially because I was able to bring musicians who have been with me since my early days in Athens and Atlanta,” she said in a press release. “It was special, and I’m still processing it.”

Check out her Fleet Foxes cover below, along with a full tracklist for her new EP.

Faye Webster, Live At Electric Lady EP:

1. “In A Good Way”

2. “I Know I’m Funny haha”

3. “Cheers”

4. “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” (Fleet Foxes cover)

5. “Kind Of”

6. “Kingston”

7. “Better Distractions”