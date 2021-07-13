Spotify and Electric Lady Studios have announced a new series of EPs titled Live At Electric Lady, with the first release featuring Jon Batiste, coming on July 29. Additional recordings will feature Patti Smith, Japanese Breakfast, Dominic Fike, Faye Webster, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, and Natalie Bergman, “with more surprises to come,” according to a press release.

As for Batiste, the Oscar-winning Colbert musical director recorded his EP with fellow jazz musicians Kenny Garrett, Ron Carter, Gary Bartz, and Joe Saylor. Meanwhile, according to the release, each artist spent their sessions playing their own music, plus “cover songs of artists connected to the studio’s history.”

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner had some nice words about her experience recording at Electric Lady, which is famously situated in New York City’s West Village and has hosted sessions by iconic musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder, The Clash, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and more. “It was an absolute dream to get to record at Electric Lady. The rooms are filled with good, ancient vibes and the engineers there are unparalleled, so it’s no wonder it’s such an iconic studio that holds a place in so many legends’ hearts,” said Zauner. Faye Webster, who recently released the critically lauded LP I Know I’m Funny Haha, also had good things to say: “I’m so excited and honored to be a part of this. For my first time in Electric Lady, to be a part of this series with so many people I love, is something I’ll never forget. I’m going to be processing this for a while.”

Look out for Jon Batiste’s Live At Electric Lady EP on 5/21.