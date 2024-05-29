In September 2023, Hopscotch Music Festival delighted fans in Raleigh, North Carolina with a stacked lineup featuring Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Pavement, and Soccer Mommy. Hopscotch will return to downtown Raleigh from September 5-7, and the annual festival will stage another enticing lineup.

On Wednesday, May 29, Hopscotch Music Festival announced its 2024 lineup will be headlined by St. Vincent, Faye Webster, and Waxahatchee. A press release noted that this will mark St. Vincent’s “first time back at Hopscotch since her 2014 appearance opening for Spoon,” and Jesus Lizard will perform for the first time in North Carolina in 15 years. Other featured artists include BADBADNOTGOOD, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, Hovvdy, MJ Lenderman, and Snail Mail.

“We are incredibly excited about the diversity and talent in this year’s lineup,” Hopscotch Music Festival Director Nathan Price said in a statement. “Hopscotch has always been about discovery and community, and we believe 2024 will be our best year yet with such a fantastic mix of artists.”

Learn more about the 2024 Hopscotch Music Festival below.