In September 2023, Hopscotch Music Festival delighted fans in Raleigh, North Carolina with a stacked lineup featuring Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Pavement, and Soccer Mommy. Hopscotch will return to downtown Raleigh from September 5-7, and the annual festival will stage another enticing lineup.
On Wednesday, May 29, Hopscotch Music Festival announced its 2024 lineup will be headlined by St. Vincent, Faye Webster, and Waxahatchee. A press release noted that this will mark St. Vincent’s “first time back at Hopscotch since her 2014 appearance opening for Spoon,” and Jesus Lizard will perform for the first time in North Carolina in 15 years. Other featured artists include BADBADNOTGOOD, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, Hovvdy, MJ Lenderman, and Snail Mail.
“We are incredibly excited about the diversity and talent in this year’s lineup,” Hopscotch Music Festival Director Nathan Price said in a statement. “Hopscotch has always been about discovery and community, and we believe 2024 will be our best year yet with such a fantastic mix of artists.”
Hopscotch Music Festival’s Full 2024 Lineup
Amen Dunes, BADBADNOTGOOD, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, Blue Cactus, Boldy James, Brat, Canine Heart Sounds, Celebrity Death Slot Machine, Chicano Batman, Chiffon, Co-Ed Dorms, Colin Miller, Dean Johnson, The dB’s, Delver, Ducks Ltd., Durand Jones, Edsel Axle, Exercise, Family Vision, Fancy Gap, Faye Webster, feeble little horse, Fust, Gabriel Da Rosa, Geeked, Guided By Voices, Hanna Ljungholm, Harry Sings!, Hovvdy, Indigo De Souza, Isatu Kamara, ISS, Jason Joshua, the Jesus Lizard, John Roseboro, Joe Pera, JPEGMafia, JULIA., Katie Hughes, Klark Sound, Late Bloomer, Lily Seabird, Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon, Mark Brady, MAVI, MJ Lenderman and the Wind, Modern Biology, Mr. Phylzzz, Mutant Strain, Native Sun, Niecy Blues, No Visa & Friends (Alec Lomami, BABY COUSIN TAY TAY, Brydecisive, Micky Slicks), Flower In Bloom, Or Best Offer, Pat and The Pissers, Peter One, Pillow Queens, The Pink Stones, Pollute, Previous Industries, Public Circuit, Pylon Reenactment Society, Qwilt, Real Companion, RIBS, Rubber Band Gun, Rufat Agayev, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Scientist, Secret Shame, Sluice, Snail Mail, Sofia Bolt, Sour Widows, Spencer Cullum, Spotlights, St. Vincent, Steven Chen, Super City, Tall Juan, Taper’s Choice (2 sets), Teens In Trouble, Teethe, The Thing, Tim Heidecker, Ty Segall Solo Acoustic, Undertow Brass Band, Verity Den, Wagging, Waxahatchee, Wednesday, Wendy Eisenberg, Winged Wheel, Wishy, WITCH, Youbet, Zorn.
How To Buy Tickets To The 2024 Hopscotch Music Festival
Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s official website. The 3-Day GA pass is listed at $149 (plus taxes and fees), and the 3-Day VIP + Club Fast Pass is listed at $349 (plus taxes and fees). Hopscotch is offering payment plans.