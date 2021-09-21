Illuminati Hotties Announce A Co-Headlining 2022 Tour With Fenne Lily

A few days out from releasing their upcoming album, Let Me Do One More, DIY punk outfit Illuminati Hotties have shared a run of 2022 tour dates with co-headliners Fenne Lily and supporting slots from Katy Kirby and Pom Pom Squad.

Prior to those dates, the Hotties (aka the project of Sarah Tudzin) have a couple of upcoming fall shows, the first one being on October 23 opening for Death Cab For Cutie in Napa, California. Before that, they’ll headline Zebulon in Los Angeles on October 2, one day after the album release.

So far, Illuminati Hotties have shared a run of singles: “Pool Hopping,” “Mmmoooaaaaayaya,” “Uvvp” featuring Big Thief’s Buck Meek, and “Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism.”

02/08/2022 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s (Illuminati Hotties only)

02/09/2022 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room (Illuminati Hotties only)

02/11/2022 — San Francisco @ The Chapel *

02/12/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell *

02/13/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

02/14/2022 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

02/16/2022 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

02/17/2022 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

02/18/2022 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

02/19/2022 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records *

02/20/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory *

02/21/2022 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

02/22/2022 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

02/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

02/25/2022 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

02/26/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

02/27/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit ^

02/28/2022 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar ^

03/02/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern ^

03/03/2022 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch ^

03/04/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

03/05/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo ^

03/06/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^

03/10/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret ^

03/11/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

03/12/2022 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

* with Katy Kirby

^ with Pom Pom Squad

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.