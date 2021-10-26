Austin-based indie label Keeled Scales has had a sneaky great year of album releases. They’ve put out can’t miss albums in Buck Meek of Big Thief’s spectacular Two Saviors, Austin natives Sun June’s delightful sophomore LP Somewhere, the loaded Nuçi’s Space mental health benefit compilation, and from the subject of today’s post, Katy Kirby’s grounding Cool Dry Place.

Among the many lovely moments on the album, “Juniper” showcases Kirby’s sweet voice over a wonderfully textured guitar melody in a post-coming-of-age tale. In the video, she makes a cocktail with gin, lemon, disappointing news, dandelion tea, chartreuse, and expired coupons. It’s a balanced recipe for figuring things out on your own and surely tastes like accepting reality and taking life as it comes with a matter-of-fact smile.

Katy Kirby is out on tour now and also just announced both headlining and co-headlining dates with Sun June. Check out the most recent tour additions below and see her full tour dates with Shakey Graves and Ada Lea here.

Watch the video for “Juniper” above.

02/04/21 – Dallas, TX Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

02/05/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

02/10/21 – Opelika, AL @ John Emerald Distillery

02/11/21 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room- Third Man Records

02/12/21 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

02/14/21 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

02/15/21 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

02/16/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

02/17/21- Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

02/18/21 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/19/21 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

02/121/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

02/22/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

02/23/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

02/25/21 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

02/26/21 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre*

02/27/21 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939*

03/01/21 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall*

03/02/21 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch*

03/03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

03/04/21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon*

03/05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry*

03/06/21 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s Oasis*

03/08/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown*

03/09/21 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse*

03/10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*

03/11/21 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack*

03/12/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street*

*co-headline with Sun June

Cool Dry Place is out now via Keeled Scales.