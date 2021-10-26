Austin-based indie label Keeled Scales has had a sneaky great year of album releases. They’ve put out can’t miss albums in Buck Meek of Big Thief’s spectacular Two Saviors, Austin natives Sun June’s delightful sophomore LP Somewhere, the loaded Nuçi’s Space mental health benefit compilation, and from the subject of today’s post, Katy Kirby’s grounding Cool Dry Place.
Among the many lovely moments on the album, “Juniper” showcases Kirby’s sweet voice over a wonderfully textured guitar melody in a post-coming-of-age tale. In the video, she makes a cocktail with gin, lemon, disappointing news, dandelion tea, chartreuse, and expired coupons. It’s a balanced recipe for figuring things out on your own and surely tastes like accepting reality and taking life as it comes with a matter-of-fact smile.
Katy Kirby is out on tour now and also just announced both headlining and co-headlining dates with Sun June. Check out the most recent tour additions below and see her full tour dates with Shakey Graves and Ada Lea here.
Watch the video for “Juniper” above.
Cool Dry Place is out now via Keeled Scales.