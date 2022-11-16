Karin Dreijer is set to release a new album as Fever Ray next March. The album, Radical Romantics, will be supported by a tour, which is set to kick off in Norway.
On their There’s No Place I’d Rather Be tour, Fever Ray will play several dates in Europe, including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Brussels. In May, they will arrive to the US and play in select cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Oakland.
Upon the announcement of the tour, Dreijer took to Instagram to let fans know that they can expect not only songs from Radical Romantics, but all of the fan favorites as well. “atm preparing rehearsals and working on new productions from the whole catalogue,” they said in the post’s caption. “hope to see you!
Check out the tour dates below.
03/23/2023 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
03/24/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
03/25/2023 — Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios
03/27/2023 — Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons
03/28/2023 — Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry
03/30/2023 — Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival
04/01/2023 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
04/03/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
04/04/2023 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
04/06/2023 — Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier
04/07/2023 — The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival
05/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/07/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
05/10/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Radical Romantics is out 3/10/2023 via Rabid Records. Pre-order it here.