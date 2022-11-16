Karin Dreijer is set to release a new album as Fever Ray next March. The album, Radical Romantics, will be supported by a tour, which is set to kick off in Norway.

On their There’s No Place I’d Rather Be tour, Fever Ray will play several dates in Europe, including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Brussels. In May, they will arrive to the US and play in select cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Oakland.

Upon the announcement of the tour, Dreijer took to Instagram to let fans know that they can expect not only songs from Radical Romantics, but all of the fan favorites as well. “atm preparing rehearsals and working on new productions from the whole catalogue,” they said in the post’s caption. “hope to see you!

Check out the tour dates below.

03/23/2023 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

03/24/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

03/25/2023 — Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios

03/27/2023 — Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons

03/28/2023 — Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry

03/30/2023 — Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival

04/01/2023 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

04/03/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

04/04/2023 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

04/06/2023 — Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

04/07/2023 — The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival

05/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/07/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

05/10/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Radical Romantics is out 3/10/2023 via Rabid Records. Pre-order it here.