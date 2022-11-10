Indie

Fever Ray Announced ‘Radical Romantics,’ Their First New Album In Over Five Years

TwitterStaff Writer

Fever Ray hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Plunge, but the Karin Dreijer-led act is poised to make the next chapter in the band worth the wait. Fever Ray announced today the release of Radical Romantics, the band’s third album which is due out on March 10th of 2023. Radical Romantics marks the first time that Dreijer and their brother (and bandmate in The Knife) Olof Dreijer have written music together in eight years and the album’s crop of producers also features Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Along with the album announcement, the new single “Carbon Dioxide” is an apt figurehead for the album’s central themes of love and false notions of functional love. The song has an arresting club thump, with Dreijer’s abrasively evocative vocals singing on the hook, “Holding my heart, while falling.” It’s radical, but nothing less than what we’ve come to expect from the shape-shifting Dreijer and Fever Ray: Avant pop of the highest order.

Listen to “Carbon Dioxide” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Fever Ray Radical Romantics
Fever Ray

1. “What They Call Us”
2. “Shiver”
3 “New Utensils”
4. “Kandy”
5. “Even It Out”
6. “Looking for A Ghost”
7. “Carbon Dioxide”
8. “North”
9. “Tapping Fingers”
10. “Bottom Of The Ocean”

Radical Romantics is out 3/10/2023 via Mute Records. Pre-order it here.

