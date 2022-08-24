What Songs Is My Chemical Romance Playing On Their Reunion Tour?

My Chemical Romance were perhaps the defining emo band of the 2000s, which manifested most strongly on a popular level when the 2006 album The Black Parade and its iconic lead single “Welcome To The Black Parade” reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts, respectively. They disbanded in 2013, though, and until recently hadn’t been on a proper tour since 2012.

That changed earlier this year, though, when they kicked off a reunion tour. As the North American leg of the treks kicks off (the first US show was in Oklahoma City on August 20) after some international dates, what songs has the band been performing?

According to data from Setlist.fm, the most comprehensive resource for concert setlists available online, the most-played song so far is Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys single “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na),” which has been performed 25 times. Close behind with 24 performances each are “Famous Last Words,” “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Mama,” “Teenagers,” “The Foundations Of Decay,” and” Welcome To The Black Parade.”

As for the least-performed, that goes to 2009 rarity “The World Is Ugly,” which the group just played for the first time since 2008.

Setlist.fm also has an “average setlist” for the tour, which is based on setlists from previous shows, so it’s an indication of how an upcoming Gaga show could be structured. On that, the opening song is “The Foundations Of Decay,” the band’s recently released comeback single, kicks things off, while “The Kids From Yesterday” closes the encore.

When it comes to album-by-album representation on the setlist, The Black Parade (131 songs performed), Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys (120), and Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (117) are in a near-tie at the top.

Find My Chemical Romance’s most played songs on the reunion tour below, as well as the tour’s average setlist. Check out MCR’s upcoming tour dates here.

1. “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” (25 performances)

T2. “Famous Last Words” (24)

T2. “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” (24)

T2. “Mama” (24)

T2. “Teenagers” (24)

T2. “The Foundations Of Decay” (24)

T2. “Welcome To The Black Parade” (24)

T8. “Destroya” (23)

T8. “Helena” (23)

10. “Vampire Money” (21)

T11. “Boy Division” (19)

T11. “Give ‘Em Hell, Kid” (19)

T13. “Summertime” (16)

T13. “Thank You For The Venom” (16)

15. “The Ghost Of You” (15)

T16. “Sleep” (12)

T16. “The Kids From Yesterday” (12)

T18. “House Of Wolves” (11)

T18. “Our Lady Of Sorrows” (11)

20. “Mastas Of Ravenkroft” (10)

T21. “Make Room!!!!” (8)

T21. “The Only Hope For Me Is You” (8)

T21. “You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison” (8)

T24. “Skylines And Turnstiles” (7)

T24. “This Is How I Disappear” (7)

26. “Bulletproof Heart” (6)

T27. “Cancer” (5)

T27. “Cemetery Drive” (5)

T27. “Headfirst For Halos” (5)

T27. “It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A F*cking Deathwish” (5)

T27. “S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W” (5)

T27. “Surrender The Night” (5)

T33. “Save Yourself, I’ll Hold Them Back” (4)

T33. “Tomorrow’s Money” (4)

T35. “Bury Me In Black” (2)

T35. “Hang ‘Em High” (2)

T35. “Heaven Help Us” (2)

T35. “This Is The Best Day Ever” (2)

39. “The World Is Ugly” (1)

“The Foundations Of Decay”

“Give ‘Em Hell, Kid”

“Summertime”

“Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)”

“House Of Wolves”

“Boy Division”

“Teenagers”

“Thank You For The Venom”

“The Ghost Of You”

“Our Lady Of Sorrows”

“Destroya”

“Helena”

“Welcome To The Black Parade”

“Famous Last Words”

“Vampire Money”

“Mama”

“Sleep”

“Mastas Of Ravenkroft” (encore)

“I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” (encore)

“The Kids From Yesterday” (encore)