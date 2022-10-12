At the top of October, Paramore kicked off a North American tour. They’ve only played a handful of shows so far, but trends are already starting to emerge when it comes to setlists. So, now we can ask the question: What songs is Paramore playing on the road?

Setlist.fm, the most comprehensive resource for concert setlists available online, has the answer: Per their data (as of October 12), the setlist has stayed pretty consistent. They tend to open with “This Is Why,” close the main set with “Told You So,” then come back for an encore of “Hard Times” and “Still Into You.”

As for album-by-album representation, they’ve mostly been playing songs from After Laughter, followed by Brand New Eyes, Riot!, and Paramore. Their sets have also included performances of Hayley Williams’ solo song “Simmer” and Zac Farro’s solo HalfNoise song “Boogie Juice.”

Find Paramore’s average setlist for their current tour below. Also find the group’s upcoming tour dates here.

1. “This Is Why”

2. “Brick By Boring Brick”

3. “Decode”

4. “Caught In The Middle”

5. “That’s What You Get”

6. “Ignorance”

7. “I Caught Myself”

8. “Misguided Ghosts”

9. “Ain’t It Fun”

10. “Simmer” (Hayley Williams song)

11. “Rose-Colored Boy”

12. “Boogie Juice” (HalfNoise cover)”

13. “Misery Business”

14. “Told You So”

15. “Hard Times” (encore)

16. “Still Into You “ (encore)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.