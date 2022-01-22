Earlier this week, the When We Were Young Festival announced the lineup for their fall 2022 showcase. My Chemical Romance, Paramore, A Day To Remember, Taking Back Sunday, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, and more are all billed for the show, proving that the festival is aiming to go all-emo. The festival is being promoted by Live Nation, who was also behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival which resulted in ten deaths and hundreds of injuries. This left many concerned about the festival’s safety, and as a result, Live Nation released a statement in the hopes of calming concerns.

“The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities,” the company told Newsweek. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October. We encourage fans to check the festival website and socials for all of the latest updates.”

The statement arrives after the festival added a second day, with all the same performers from day one. When We Were Young will have “multiple stages” across the two days. The organizers said earlier acts at the festival can be expected to play 20-30 minute sets while the headliners will perform for 45 to 60 minutes, maybe more.

Jimmy Eat World, Boys Like Girls, The All-American Rejects, The Wonder Years, Car Seat Headrest, Mayday Parade, Wolf Alice, PVRIS, We The Kings, 3OH!3, The Ready Set, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Knocked Loose, and more are also expected to perform.

