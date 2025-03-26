FKA Twigs last time touring in the US was in 2019. Tomorrow (March 26), that was set to change when the “Drums Of Death” singer’s Eusexua Tour made a stop in Chicago at Salt Shed. However, in a new video announcement, FKA Twigs revealed that the wait must go on.

Over on her official X (formerly Twitter) page, FKA Twigs shared that due to issues with the tour’s visa application she has been forced to pull out of her Chicago (scheduled for March 26 & 27), Toronto (scheduled for March 30 & 31), and New York (scheduled for April 3 & 4) shows.

“Hi, everyone,” she opened the video message (viewable here). “I wanted to come on here and personally address and talk to you about some things that have been handing behind-the-scenes in my world.”

After discussing production issues with her Eusexua Tour‘s UK and European run, FKA Twigs revealed several of her limited stops in North America would not go on as planned due to paperwork issues. “Today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the US and perform,” she said. “So, that means by no choice of my own, I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago, and Toronto show.”

She continued: “For those of you that are wondering why I have to pull out of Toronto because it is not part of the United States, it is because of [the tour’s] routing–it’s a complex beast.”

Before ending the video, FKA Twigs expressed deep disappointment over the mix-up. She’s investigating the internal hiccup and working on rescheduling the shows impacted.

Although FKA Twigs did not make mention of her April 19 show in San Francisco, California at the Bill Graham Civic Center, fans are concerned it will be rescheduled as well.