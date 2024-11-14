FKA Twigs is currently prepping her first new project since the 2022 mixtape Caprisongs. The album is Eusexua and it’s set to drop at the top of next year, on January 25. Today (November 14), she has shared a fresh taste of the album via a video for “Drums Of Death,” a new song.

The song is a glitchy, dance-inspired number, and both of those elements are reflected in the video, which sees Twigs in a boring, very gray office, alternately working in a suit and dancing in her underwear as the video glitches out in sync with the song.

A press release notes the song was the final one to be completed for the album, and that “the instrumental was originally created by Koreless while on a flight to Berlin to perform at Berghain, subsequently mixed on the legendary venue’s PA during soundcheck, and then debuted that evening at the club.”

Twigs previously said of the album, “I moved to Prague a couple summers ago, fell in love with techno, the album isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr. […] It’s deep but not sad. I’m not sad anymore.”

Eusexua is out 01/25/2025 via Young Recordings. Find more information here.