Today, January 16, is FKA Twigs’ birthday. To celebrate, she went ahead and announced a tour in support of her upcoming project, Eusexua.
Announcing the tour on social media, Twigs writes, “as my own birthday gift to you i present the fourth offering, the EUSEXUA tour. ten dates stretching limbs and embracing one another the way we’re born to do. […] have you experienced eusexua? you will.”
A ticket pre-sale starts January 21 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale beginning January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. UK fans can get access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering a copy of Eusexua from Twigs’ online store. US and European fans can sign up for the pre-sale. More information can be found on Twigs’ website.
Twigs previously said of the album, “I moved to Prague a couple summers ago, fell in love with techno, the album isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr. […] It’s deep but not sad. I’m not sad anymore.”
Check out the tour dates below.
FKA Twigs’ 2025 Tour Dates: Eusexua 2025 Tour
03/08 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
03/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
03/13 — Paris, France @ Zenith
03/15 — Brussels, Belgium @ Les Halles De Schaerbeek
03/18 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
03/21 — London, UK @ Magazine
03/26 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
03/30 — Toronto, ON @ History
04/03 — New York, NY @ Knockdown
04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center
Eusexua is out 1/25 via Young Recordings. Find more information here.