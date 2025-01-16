Today, January 16, is FKA Twigs’ birthday. To celebrate, she went ahead and announced a tour in support of her upcoming project, Eusexua.

Announcing the tour on social media, Twigs writes, “as my own birthday gift to you i present the fourth offering, the EUSEXUA tour. ten dates stretching limbs and embracing one another the way we’re born to do. […] have you experienced eusexua? you will.”

A ticket pre-sale starts January 21 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale beginning January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. UK fans can get access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering a copy of Eusexua from Twigs’ online store. US and European fans can sign up for the pre-sale. More information can be found on Twigs’ website.

Twigs previously said of the album, “I moved to Prague a couple summers ago, fell in love with techno, the album isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr. […] It’s deep but not sad. I’m not sad anymore.”

Check out the tour dates below.