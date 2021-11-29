Before she became a trailblazing star in British avant-pop, FKA Twigs was an in-demand backup dancer for artists like Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran. She’s kept that dance background at the center of her visuals throughout her career as a recording artist and famously moves with memorable hypnotism on stage.

Now in the video for the recently released track, “Measure Of A Man,” she shifts from gyrating swordswoman to a downright provocateur. The video is spliced in with some footage from the Matthew Vaughn-directed The King’s Man (where the song is part of the soundtrack) and Twigs is a dynamic interpretive dancer throughout it. She moves with fiery vigor around rapper Central Cee as he delivers his verse, and then leaves little to the imagination as she sensually dances atop a gold ring while wearing a skin-tight see-through top and leather lingerie bottoms.

“This song has such a different sound which is a challenge,” the singer said in a statement. “You’ve got to really embody the song. For me especially with my vocals, I had to pull a different side of my artistry out.”

The song indeed feels like it belongs in the spy movie where it’s drawn from and she adds to that mystique in the clip. Watch it above.

The King’s Man is out on 12/22/2022 in theaters everywhere.