The 62nd Annual Grammys took place Sunday and many musicians were asked to perform on stage during the ceremony. That includes FKA Twigs, who was asked to take part in a tribute to the late icon Prince. The singer was joined by Usher and legendary drummer Sheila E. Usher sang a smooth rendition of Prince’s hits “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Touch” while FKA Twigs defied gravity in an impressive pole dancing routine behind him. While FKA Twigs’ moves were spectacular, fans were mad the singer wasn’t asked to lend her ethereal vocals in the tribute.

FKA Twigs dazzled the crowd with her flexibility and nearly impossible core strength, but the singer wasn’t afforded the opportunity to showcase her voice. Singing and pole dancing in unison would seemingly take lungs of steel, but it’s a feat FKA Twigs is used to: The singer repeatedly implements her pole dancing routine on stage during her Magdalene tour stops. But even still, the singer didn’t wear a mic during her Prince tribute performance and fans were up in arms.

FKA Twigs responded to the online buzzing, saying she “of course” wanted to sing during the tribute, but she still felt it was “an honour” to be included.

of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 27, 2020

The singer’s fans, however, weren’t as appreciative. Many expressed their frustration that FKA Twigs was reduced to a back-up dancer.

FKA Twigs has never been less utilized effectively

FKA Twigs has never been less utilized effectively — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) January 27, 2020

The audacity of featuring FKA Twigs in a Prince tribute and not having her sing pic.twitter.com/WuhhqpZfSf — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) January 27, 2020

So you're telling me FKA Twigs is here to be a backup dancer for USHER?? #TheGrammys pic.twitter.com/xqgTovNgqZ — Jüdice (@JudiceSay) January 27, 2020

So, FKA twigs is being reduced to a Usher backup dancer right now? pic.twitter.com/bvLdkuCVKv — Pu†o (ง︡’-‘︠)ง (@GarbageTaint) January 27, 2020

when FKA twigs did that stunning pole dance but didn’t sing a word during that tribute pic.twitter.com/EjkIe92mjw — larn (@moonlightwonbp) January 27, 2020

