Usher was joined by iconic drummer Sheila E. and ethereal singer FKA Twigs to pay homage to Prince with a shining medley of the Minnesota legend’s biggest hits including “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Touch,” with Twigs performing a gravity-defying pole routine, then joining Usher for a dance duet straight out of Dancing With The Stars. Watch their tribute to Prince below.

Prince’s tribute comes just under four years after the legendary singer’s death as a teaser for the upcoming Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince scheduled for Tuesday night, January 28. That performance features a larger roster of entertainers, including 2020 Grammys host Alicia Keys, alt-rocker Beck, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and pianist-crooner John Legend.

Over the course of his 31-year career, Prince won seven Grammys, including his 1985 Best Soundtrack Grammy for Purple Rain. He was nominated 38 times, and his 1987 album, Sign O’ The Times, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2017. The iconoclastic singer was well-known for his fractious relationship with the award show, although he did perform at the ceremony with Beyonce at the 2004 Grammys, a medley which included his own “Purple Rain” and Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love.”

Watch Usher, Shelia E., and FKA Twigs’ tribute to Prince above and check out the full list of Grammy winners here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.