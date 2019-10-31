Earlier this year, FKA Twigs shared “Cellophane,” which was her first new song since 2016. The track was also accompanied by a video in which she performs an impressive pole dancing routine. Half a year later, she has dusted off her pole dancing skills and brought them to The Tonight Show stage for a riveting performance. Accompanied by Kelly Moran and Lucinda Chua, Twigs began singing the song while seated on a piano. About halfway through the song, she went to the pole and began dancing, putting on in impressive display of her strength and grace.

When Twigs originally shared her “Cellophane” video back in April, she wrote about how she instantly knew she had to learn how to pole dance for the song, writing, “when I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately, I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did.” Later, she also released a short film showing some of her training process and shared a similar message, writing, “to complete my vision for the cellophane video I had to learn to pole dance, I knew it from the moment I finished the song in the studio. I am proud to share a precious part of my training with you.”

Watch Twigs perform “Cellophane” on The Tonight Show above.

Magdalene is out 11/8 via Young Turks. Pre-order it here.