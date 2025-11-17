FKA Twigs always brings it with her videos, which are frequently high-concept and/or have some incredible choreography. She has a new one out now, for “Hard,” and once again, she doesn’t disappoint.

The black-and-white clip starts with Trigs singing to the camera before she starts dancing around her desert environment. She’s later joined by other dancers, creating a menagerie of beautifully moving bodies.

Lyrically, Twigs starts the sexually charged song, “Wet thighs, I’m ecstatic, chemistry was automatic / Don’t touch, there’s no rush / I gotta know something about you / Just tell me, would you do it hard?”

Twigs first announced the new album on stage in the Netherlands, saying, “New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labor shall commence next month.” When announcing “Perfectly,” she also noted, “and so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast.”

Watch the “Hard” video above and find the Eusexua Afterglow cover art and tracklist below.