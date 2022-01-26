FKA Twigs Struts Her Stuff In The Fashion-Forward ‘Jealousy’ Video

It’s been a few weeks since FKA Twigs shared her vulnerable and dynamic mixtape Caprisongs, and she’s still having fun with it. On Wednesday, the singer returned with a visual alongside her Rema-featuring track “Jealousy,” which happened to be the final pre-album single on project.

Leaning more towards the pop genre, “Jealousy” features soaring harmonies and snappy, rhythmic beat. The song’s visual, directed by Aidan Zamiri, plays on the upbeat energy of the instrumentals. It depicts Twigs and a number of backup dancers donning fashion-forward outfits and treating the set like a runway. Twigs herself hailed the visual as a “a true cultural explosion of black british culture.”

Twigs teased the visual’s release on social media a few days before it dropped. She showed some behind-the-scenes shots of her absolutely working it on a spinning platform as her crew shouts out their approval. “when ur giving chaotic good but ur friends encourage u to be chaotic evil,” she wrote in the clip’s caption.

This is far from the first time Twigs has flexed her insanely talented dance moves. Many of her videos in the past have featured some form of intricate choreography, including the ones to her Caprisongs tracks “Tears In The Club” and “Ride The Dragon.” For her Magdalene era in particular, Twigs was oftentimes seen showing off her impressive strength by delivering expert moves as a pole dancer.

Watch Twigs’ “Jealousy” video above.

Caprisongs is out now via Young Recordings/Atlantic. Get it here.

FKA Twigs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.