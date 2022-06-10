NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series is celebrating Black Music Month with showcases of Black artists both “at home” and at the titular Tiny Desk. The latest episode features genre-bending English singer-songwriter FKA Twig, performing in a mysterious-looking candlelit church, backed by strings and piano. In addition to singing two of her most beloved ballads, “Home With You” and “Cellophane,” as well as debuting a brand-new song, “Killer.”

FKA Twigs upped her game early this year with the release of her mixtape, Caprisongs. The tape, which featured the singles “Meta Angel,” “Jealousy,” “Bliss,” “Papi Bones,” “Honda,” and “Which Way,” highlighted her eclecticism and improved vocals, as well as featuring a spontaneity that hadn’t yet been heard from the convention-challenging Twigs. In her review, Uproxx’s Caitlin White writes, “… a more relaxed, linear style in the songwriting gives a deeper look into Twigs’ psyche than her past work.”

In addition to promoting her new tape, Twigs is expanding her resume, adding a brand-new acting role to her impressive list of achievements. In May, it was reported that Twigs had been cast in an upcoming remake of the 1994 gothic action movie The Crow — which is a perfect opportunity to showcase her martial arts and dance training.

Watch FKA Twigs’ Tiny Desk Concert above.

