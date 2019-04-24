Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In 2016, FKA Twigs released the single “Good To Love,” and she hasn’t shared a new one since then. Three years later, that changed today, as she shared a video for her new song, “Cellophane.” The clip, directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, begins with FKA Twigs approaching a stage before removing layers of clothing and dancing on a pole. She learned how to pole dance for the video, and her dedication shows through her coordinated and stunning performance. It doesn’t take long for things to get supernatural, and ultimately, “Cellophane” is a gorgeous video that’s better watched than read about.

She wrote of the song in a series of tweets, “throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. go deeper. rebuild. start again. […] when I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately, I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did. thank you @Andrew_T_Huang, for elevating my vision beyond words. you are a visionary. @kelyvon thank you for being with me every step of the way on my precious pole yellow brick road. working with you both on this is a dream come true.”

Watch the video for “Cellophane” above, and check out FKA Twigs’ upcoming tour dates below.

5/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBA

5/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBA

5/11 — New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory (Red Bull Music Festival)

5/12 — New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory (Red Bull Music Festival)

5/24 — Berlin, Germany @ Venue TBA

5/28 — London, UK @ Venue TBA

5/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/01 — Paris, France @ We Love Green

6/09 — Sydney, Australia @ Carriageworks

6/14 — Hogart, Australia @ Dark Mofo At Mac 2

8/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival