The Flaming Lips are working to mobilize their fan base. No, the “In the Morning Of The Magicians” musicians aren’t teasing a new tour.

Sadly, Steven Drozd’s daughter, has been reported missing. According to an image posted to Instagram (viewable here), Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd was last seen on Saturday, October 5 at Space Needle, a landmark observation tower in Seattle, Washington. In a collaborative post between a fan and The Flaming Lips’ frontman Wayne Coyne, they shared descriptors about Bowie.

Their caption stressed the time sensitive nature of the matter, writing: “URGENT! Please help if you can! Steven’s daughter (she is 16 years old) is missing! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday. I’ll post more info as soon as I can ❤️.”

In the comment section of the post, Steven expressed her gratitude for the help in spreading the nerve-racking news, writing: “Thank you, Wayne for posting. We don’t know what to do ❤️.”

At this time, nothing else is known about the status of the investigation. But, Steven, Wayne, and The Flaming Lips supporters are making use of the resources available to them including their various social media platforms.

If you have any information about Bowie’s disappearance, please contact the Seattle Police Department by phone at 206-625-5011 or call Bowie’s mother, Becky at 405-831-6795.