With a career spanning 35 years, the psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips could easily sit back and admire their lasting imprint from the comforts of their homes. Instead, the Oklahoma City natives continue to give their fans a reason to love them. The band is returning to the road with a handful of west coast shows.

The 6-city tour will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, this upcoming February and will end in Santa Barbara, California, in March. There’s no word on featured special guests or an official tour opener, but fans are hoping that lead singer Wayne Michael Coyne will bring out his now-beloved protective bubble.

The group’s latest original album, American Head, dropped during the height of the pandemic. Still, fortunately, fans were able to experience it live despite a few show postponements. Moreover, having worked out touring logistics with the factor of COVID, this tour cycle should run a lot smoother.

View the full tour schedule below.

02/28/2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

03/01/2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

03/03/2023 — Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

03/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/06/2023 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound – Del Mar Fairgrounds

03/07/2023 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/09/2023 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Flaming Lips are a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.