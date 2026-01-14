While Flea is best known for his decades with Red Hot Chili Peppers, he routinely keeps himself busy outside of the band. Sometimes it’s with acting, sometimes it’s with supergroups like Atoms For Peace. It may be surprising, then, that he never released a solo album… but that’s about to change soon.

Today (January 14), Flea announced Honora, his first-ever solo album. It’s set to drop on March 27 and it focuses on jazz and Flea’s trumpet. He was joined by a venerable crew of jazz musicians: producer and saxophonist Josh Johnson, guitarist Jeff Parker, bassist Anna Butterss, and drummer Deantoni Parks. Not jazz guys, but Mauro Refosco and Nate Walcott were also involved. Furthermore, the project features vocals from Nick Cave and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke (who was also in Atoms For Peace).

The news is also accompanied by “Traffic Lights,” which features Yorke. In a statement, Flea says of the song:

“Deantoni and I played what became ‘Traffic Lights’ the first day. Something about it reminded me of Atoms For Peace, so I sent it to Thom. Just knowing him, I thought it would be a rhythm and a sensibility that he would relate to. And I was right, he did. With a gorgeous melody and the words, you know, about living in the ‘upside down’ and how do you make sense of things when we’re getting all this fake sh*t and real sh*t? Everyone has their ways of dealing with the world. But he’s just the warmest, free flowing, jamming motherf*cker.”

He also said he was initially intimidated by the group of musicians he put together to work on this album, worrying they would think he was “a non-playing motherf*cker, charlatan, rock poseur or fan.” He continued, “It turns out they were all the most genuinely supportive people, moving me deeply and daily with their generous spirits. […] Sitting in a room and playing the music with them made me feel like I was on drugs. I was buzzing, tripping and floating around the studio. I love them, they truly gave of themselves. I bow all the way down.”

Additionally, Flea is touring in support of the project, with dates currently set for May. The general on-sale for tickets starts January 23 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found here.

Listen to “Traffic Lights” above. Below, find the Honora cover art and tracklist, along with Flea’s tour dates.