Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music, a nonprofit educational organization, a couple decades back. The endeavor continues today, and now some students have shared a collection of The Pretenders covers. Recognition Music Group and Hipgnosis Songs have agreed to waive Chrissie Hynde’s royalties for Our Loving Tribute To The Pretenders, which will instead by donated to the the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music.

Flea says in a statement:

“Music education! From the lesson room, to the practice at home, to the band rehearsal, to letting it all out in the recording studio. And now, to your earholes! The kids at the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music have recorded something incredible, and the first three songs, an homage to The Pretenders, are out today. Please support the kids, support music education, listen to it and cheer them on. Thank youuuuuuuu!”

Merck Mercuriadis, executive producer and founder of Hipgnosis Songs, adds, “Flea’s passion, commitment to music education, the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music and the kids it serves is contagious for good reason. Seeing these amazing young people benefit from learning an instrument and start making records in tribute to their favorite artists and songwriters is truly special. All proceeds will benefit SCM so please listen to these amazing performances of songs you know and love and support these amazing kids!”

This is just the first of three planned releases, as a collection of Neil Young covers is set to follow in July, then a RHCP set in September.

Listen to the cover of “The Wait” above. The project also includes renditions of “Show Me” and “Talk Of The Town,” which can be found below.