Florence And The Machine Unveil ‘Light Of Love’ To Benefit Healthcare Workers

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be an issue worldwide, and artists are doing their best to help through music. Some have even released new songs to benefit relevant causes, like Bon Iver with “PDLIF” and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard with “Life In Quarantine.” Now Florence And The Machine have thrown their hat into that ring with a tune called “Light Of Love.” The anthemic ballad comes from the same sessions that yielded the 2018 album High As Hope.

Welch said on Instagram of the song, “‘Light of Love’ is an unreleased song from High as Hope, it never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love. And to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, […] which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis. I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown.”

Listen to “Light Of Love” above.

