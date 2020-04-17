During a recent Bernie Sanders livestream, Justin Vernon debuted a new song called “Things Behind Things Behind Things.” It turns out he’s not done with new music: Today, Bon Iver have shared “PDLIF,” the title of which stands for “Please Don’t Live In Fear.”

The song is based on a sample of Alabaster DePlume’s “Visit Croatia,” and it features contributions from Jim-E Stack, BJ Burton, Kacy Hill, Rob Moose, and Michael Lewis. Bon Iver notes, “It proves that, though apart, we’re never alone; the importance of collaboration/community is as strong as ever.” All proceeds from the song will go to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, to support healthcare workers during the pandemic.

In an effort to provide direct support to healthcare providers working on the frontline of the pandemic, we're releasing a brand-new track called "PDLIF" on digital services today via @jagjaguwar. Listen now: https://t.co/tPm3vCGadC pic.twitter.com/v0wqbcnebu — Bon Iver (@boniver) April 17, 2020

100% of proceeds will go to @DirectRelief; they're coordinating in the U.S./worldwide to provide PPE/essential medical items to health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19). We believe in amplifying the good, giving back, and rallying around our global community; join us. — Bon Iver (@boniver) April 17, 2020

Bon Iver have been all about good causes lately, as they brought attention to another important issue earler this month, tweeting, “April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and survivors need our help and support more than ever. The severity of sexual and domestic violence is only made worse as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forces countless survivors into lockdowns with their abusers. […] Know that we stand behind you always.”

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and survivors need our help and support more than ever. The severity of sexual and domestic violence is only made worse as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forces countless survivors into lockdowns with their abusers. pic.twitter.com/WhnonEulkc — Bon Iver (@boniver) April 13, 2020

This comes not long after Bon Iver, like many other artists, were forced to postpone upcoming tour dates. They wrote at the time, “The entire Bon Iver team has been closely monitoring this unprecedented worldwide health situation, and it is under the guidance of those more knowledgeable than us that we have determined rescheduling to be the safest path forward for all involved.”