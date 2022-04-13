Ahead of the release of his upcoming album Palaces and his sets at Coachella this weekend and next, Flume has premiered the music video for his Caroline Polachek collaboration, “Sirens.” In the video, Flume is seen lying unconscious at the top of a lake in an underground cave. Polachek then descends from mid-air, approaching Flume slowly and slowly, over the duration of the song.

Toward the end of the video, she reaches Flume, and the electronic producer is immediately revived. The two begin to ascend out of the underground cave.

“This amazing track by Flume and Caroline inspired us to create a film that hovers at the intersection of nature and technology, transcendence and materiality,” director Daniel Askill said in a statement. “We were lucky enough to be supported by an incredible team of collaborators including Jonathan Zawada, Dion Lee, Khalid Mohtaseb, Serial Pictures, and Glenn Stewart at Collider who designed and built the incredible environment.”

Flume and Polachek collaborated on “Sirens” after having known each other for years. When Polachek moved to LA, the two often ran into each other and frequently met up to play games of Magic: The Gathering. While in a session, fellow producer Danny L. Harle showed Flume a voice note by Polachek, which later resulted in “Sirens.” Polachek wrote the lyrics while living in London during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really going through it,” Polachek said in a statement, “feeling so small, unable to control anything in the world, and the lyric ‘sirens’ was in reference to constant ambulances I was hearing.”

Check out “Sirens” above.

Palaces is out 5/20 via Future Classic/Transgressive. Pre-save it here.