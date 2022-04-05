The first weekend of Coachella is less than two weeks away and the festival might be scrambling to replace a headliner. This comes after yesterday’s report that Kanye West has pulled out of his headlining performance for the West Coast’s marquee two-weekend festival. But as they say in the business, the show must go on, and we can safely assume that Coachella will have this figured out in due time. If you’re holding a pass to the desert festival, there’s literally hundreds of other acts and experiences to look forward to. Furthermore, Coachella just launched a new free NFT for all pass-holders in partnership with the FTX platform and it’s actually a pretty cool new addition to the overall experience.

Dubbed the 2022 “In Bloom NFT,” the NFT design is a technicolor digital seed designed by Jonathan Zawada, that blooms Friday morning of each of the two festival weekends into one of seven desert flowers. It’s just a beautiful design to begin with, but the bloomed NFT flowers can be redeemed for on-site perks like dedicated entry-line access, merch, and food & beverage vouchers. If you’ve arrived late enough into the afternoon in the past, then you know how tedious the general admission entry line can be.

Also, a random batch for the In Bloom NFT blooms into one of six “rare” flowers that will yield premium upgrades at the fest. Things like VIP passes, passes to Coachella 2023, tickets to other Goldenvoice concerts, and even a ride on the giant ferris wheel. Say what you will about the proliferation of NFT culture on the internet, but this shows their practical functionality and undoubtedly a cool way to enhance the Coachella attendee experience.

Full info on the 2022 In Bloom NFT can be found here and Coachella pass-holders can already begin to claim their free NFT using their wristband code on the FTX app.