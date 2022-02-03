Just last week, Flume provided a new mix of a track on PinkPantheress’ To Hell With It remix edition. Now the Grammy-nominated Aussie producer has announced Palaces, his third studio album and first since 2016. Out on May 2oth, Palaces has comes equipped with some high-profile guests, including Caroline Polachek and Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn. There’s also a slew of fast-rising vocalists on board like Oklau, May-A, Kučka, Virgen Maria, Emma Louise, and Laurel.

Most notably, May-A, a fellow Australia, appears on the lead single, “Say Nothing,” and it’s a kick-ass track. Flume’s drum pacing wraps you in immediately before the vocalist delivers vibes. “This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity,” Flume said in a statement. “We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with MAY-A that the song really came to life.”

Flume is also set to play at Coachella, Governor’s Ball, and Bonnaroo this year.

Watch the video for “Say Nothing” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Highest Building” Feat. Oklou

2. “Say Nothing” Feat. MAY-A

3. “DHLC”

4. “ESCAPE” Feat. Kučka With Quiet Bison

5. “I Can’t Tell” Feat. Laurel

6. “Get U”

7. “Jasper’s Song”

8. “Only Fans” Feat. Virgen Maria

9. “Hollow” Feat. Emma Louise

10. “Love Light”

11. “Sirens” Feat. Caroline Polachek

12. “Go”

13. “Palaces” Feat. Damon Albarn

Palaces is out 5/20 via Future Classic/Transgressive. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.