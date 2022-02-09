The cult following that Caroline Polachek has been assembling since her 2019 official solo debut, Pang, is quickly growing. Most fans know that Polachek was the vocalist behind beloved early 2000s indie pop outfit Chairlift, and also released music as Ramona Lisa and CEP before finally adopting her own name as a moniker. The success of Pang — which spawned the now-TikTok-viral single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” — and last year’s breakout single “Bunny Is A Rider” have fans more excited than ever for where Polachek is headed next.

Since “Bunny” seems to be the lead single off a new solo project, all signs point to that album dropping sometime this year, and her profile is only continuing to rise as 2022 unfolds. Not only will she be opening up for none other than Dua Lipa on her tour this year, but she’s kicking off the year with brand new music. Caroline began teasing a new song called “Billions,” last week, and now the track is finally here and everything listeners her listeners were hoping for. Slated as the second single for a new album, “Billions” is a flickering, glitchy distillation of Polachek’s most experimental instincts.

Watch the “Billions” video above.