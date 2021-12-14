MAY-A’s Holiday Playlist Brings Back Fond Memories

Winter in the United States is summer in Australia, so May-A typically spends Christmas holidays by the beach, “attempting surfing or passed out in the sand somewhere,” they tell us via email. In fact, one of MAY-A’s favorite holiday memories comes from a camping trip when they spent the whole day kayaking. “The kayak was made out of fiberglass and it had split somewhere along the side but I hadn’t realised, the fiberglass particles all got stuck in my skin and I couldn’t move for the entire day,” they remember. “My cousin lost his phone in the river and we ended up having to sleep in a trailer because there weren’t any beds, so many things were chaotic but it was the closest I’d felt to my family and the last time I saw some of them.”

Despite the differing scenery of the season in Australia, holiday music still plays a big role in the appreciation for the time of year — when you want it to. “Holiday music can be the most overly positive overly cheery shit sometimes,” MAY-A explains. “When you’re in the mood for it, it’s uplifting and fun, when you’re not, it makes you feel like the grinch. I’m on both sides of the spectrum for sure. Despite the varying appreciation for holiday music, May-A still sat down to take part in the latest installment of the Uproxx holiday playlist.

Check out the full playlist, along with MAY-A’s explanations for each of their picks, down below.