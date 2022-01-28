PinkPantheress Released A New, Remixed Version Of Her Debut Mixtape

Though she’s still a relative newcomer on the scene, UK producer and DJ PinkPantheress has already amassed a very passionate fan base. Boosted by a healthy dose of virality on Tiktok, her glitchy songs like “Just For Me” (and its subdued video), or the mini-doc she made with Spotify, Feast On This, helped introduce pave the way for her debut mixtape. To Hell With It seemed to encapsulate not just the producer’s mood at that time, but a collective ennui that had set in during the fall of 2021 that helped the tape’s sometimes frenetic, sometimes lonesome sound really resonate.

Now that it’s a new year, though, PinkPantheress has something else in store for fans of To Hell With It. While the original tape was just her, with no features, a new remix version she’s dropping today has got a whole host of guests involved, including Flume, Anz, Powfu, LSDXOXO, Sam Gellaitry, and Nia Archives. “I’m extremely happy to have had all some of my favourite creatives work on this project,” PinkPantheress said in a press release. “These remixes get me up and dancing like there’s no tomorrow, and I hope they have the same effect on everyone that tunes in.”

Check out the new version of the tape above, and the most recent US tour dates from PinkPantheress right here.