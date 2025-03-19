Ash, Flying Lotus’ new movie that stars Eiza González and Aaron Paul, is out soon, set for release on March 21. Ahead of that, though, FlyLo has shared the score today (March 19). He has also highlighted the menacing new single “It’s Out There.”

Flying Lotus previously said of the score:

“Working on the score was both inspiring and challenging. I spent most of the time writing it during the final postproduction and color grading when I was in New Zealand, running back and forth to different rooms to check on progress and going into my lil cave there and working with just my laptop and controller. I drew inspiration from composers who primarily just used synths to create soundtracks, like John Carpenter, Akira Yamaoka, Angelo Badalamenti, and Vangelis. It was a great time trying to find a distinctive sound for the movie that also felt fresh and unique for me to explore.”

A press release also says of the film, “On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.”

Listen to “It’s Out There” above.

Ash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 3/19 via Milan Records. Find more information here.