Bars are a lot quieter now than they were this time last year. Thanks to the pandemic, Friday night drinks at a favorite local spot are out of the question, as is getting to enjoy a band playing at that boozy venue. Last night on The Tonight Show, Fontaines DC brought a bit of that back to our lives with a remote performance of “A Hero’s Death,” which they filmed from a pub in London.

Announcing the performance last week, the band wrote on Instagram, “Good man Fallon for having us back on. We filmed a live performance in one of our favourite pubs in London — The Auld Shilleladh.”

2020 was a wild year for Fontaines DC. While their latest album, A Hero’s Death, earned them plenty of acclaim stateside, it was an ever bigger release over in the UK. At one point, it was in a fiercely competitive chart battle with Taylor Swift, which it ended up losing, giving the album a UK chart peak at No. 2. It was also revealed today that A Hero’s Death was the third best-selling album in independent UK record shops in 2020, behind Idles’ Ultra Mono and Yungblud’s Weird!.

Watch Fontaines DC perform “A Hero’s Death” on Fallon above.