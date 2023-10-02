For a while, the future of Foo Fighters seemed uncertain after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band has since pressed on, though, recruiting Josh Freese to join the band and releasing a new album, But Here We Are. They’ve played live some with their new drummer, but now they’re going all out: This morning (October 2), the band announced the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour.

The US trek kicks off next July with two shows at Citi Field in New York before wrapping up in Seattle a month later. Openers include Alex G, Pretenders, L7, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, and Amyl And The Sniffers. Tickets are set to go on sale on October 6 at 10 a.m. local time, so find more information on the Foo Fighters website.

The first 2024 U.S. Shows Announced for Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!! Public on sale is Friday, October 6th at 10am local time. More to come… Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/1cx71o5UcT — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2023

Check out the full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

10/05/2023 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

10/07/2023 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/10/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

11/26/2023 — Abu Dhabi, UAE @ F1 Grand Prix Event

11/29/2023 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Park #{

12/02/2023 — Adelaide, Australia @ Coopers Stadium #[

12/04/2023 — Melbourne, Australia @ Aami Park @?

12/06/2023 — Melbourne, Australia @ Aami Park #

12/09/2023 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium #@

12/12/2023 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium #@

01/20/2024 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium }

01/24/2024 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Orangetheory Stadium }

01/27/2024 — Wellington, New Zealand @ Sky Stadium }

06/13/2024 — Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford !/

06/15/2024 — Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford %~

06/17/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park %<

06/20/2024 — London, England @ London Stadium !>

06/22/2024 — London, England @ London Stadium %@

06/25/2024 — Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium !\

06/27/2024 — Birmingham, England @ Villa Park %@

07/17/2024 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field &+

07/19/2024 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field £=

07/21/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park £=

07/23/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium £=

07/25/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark &+

07/28/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field &!

08/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High &+

08/07/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park £$

08/09/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium £=

08/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium &$

08/16/2024 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium &$

08/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park &$

* with The Breeders

! with Wet Leg

% with Courtney Barnett

# with The Chats

{ with Teenage Joans

[ with Body/Type

@ with Hot Milk

} with Dick Move

? with Teenage Jesus And The Jean Teasers

/ with Loose Articles

~ with Chroma

< with Honeyblood

> with Shame

\ with Himalayas

& with Pretenders

+ with Mammoth WVH

! with L7

£ with The Hives

= with Amyl And The Sniffers

$ with Alex G