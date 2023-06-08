The new Foo Fighters album But Here We Are dropped last week after it was teased with singles like “Rescued,” “Show Me How,” and “The Teacher.” They took to Twitter today (June 8) to share gratitude to those involved in the making of the record.

“A most heartfelt & profound ‘thank you,’” they tweeted, “To Greg Kurstin, Julian Burg, Darrell Thorp, Spike Stent, John Lousteau, Oliver Roman, & Alastair Christie for helping the band walk back into the studio again, lock the door behind us, and make the most important album of our lives.”

They continued, “We certainly couldn’t have done it without you. Our love and gratitude goes beyond words. The memories and songs will last forever.”

On the day of the album release, Dave Grohl recently shared a vulnerable, handwritten note. It read, “Hey. It’s been a while….. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us. Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels so good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”