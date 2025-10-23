Last month, Foo Fighters teased a comeback and announced their new drummer, Ilan Rubin. This followed July’s “Today’s Song,” their first new music in two years.

That comeback has arrived: Today (October 23), the band shared an intense new single, “Asking For A Friend.” Dave Grohl also shared a statement that reads in part:

“Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon. What better way to share the view than with close friends? […] ‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again. One of many songs to come…”

There’s also a new tour set to start next summer, and the band will be hitting the road with Queens Of The Stone Age.

Listen to “Asking For A Friend” above and find the list of tour dates below.