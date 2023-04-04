In February, Foo Fighters announced headlining shows in Arkansas, Alabama, and New Hampshire. They’re also set to play festivals like Outside Lands and Festival D’été de Québec. Now, they’ve announced their smallest show yet, taking place at a replica of DC’s iconic 9:30 Club.

The new venue is called The Atlantis and it has a capacity of 450 people. It’s right beside the 9:30 Club, and Foo Fighters will be performing the first show there, with tickets costing only $44 dollars each. Because of the expected high demand, tickets will be distributed through a lottery system via Ticketmaster Request. Tickets will be non-transferrable except for a face-value exchange, to ensure scalpers won’t ruin the show. Find ticket and show information here.

Following that first gig, the venue will welcome The Walkmen, Portugal. the Man, Yo La Tengo, The Head and the Heart, Spoon, the Pixies, and more.

Last month, Foo Fighters shared a thoughtful statement for the one-year anniversary of drummer Taylor Hawkins’s death. “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.”