San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park will once again play host to the Outside Lands festival this year, from August 11 to 13. Ahead of then, the lineup was unveiled today (March 7), and it’s led by Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, and Fisher.

There are plenty of highlights beyond that, too, including Lil Yachty, JID, Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty, Tobe Nwigwe, Orville Peck, Aespa, Beabadoobee, Alvvays, Alex G, Soccer Mommy, Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal), Raveena, Inhaler, Ethel Cain, Samia, The Jungle Giants, and Wednesday.

As for how to experience the festival yourself, three-day tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 8) at 10 a.m. PT, via the Outside Lands website.

At the moment, it’s unclear what Foo Fighters will look like for their headlining performance, as they have yet to announce who will be the band’s new drummer following the death of Taylor Hawkins (although fans have ideas about who should get the spot). The band’s performance could be in support of a new album, if a radio DJ’s apparent accidental leak is to be believed.

Check out the full Outside Lands lineup above.

