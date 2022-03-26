News broke last night that Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, had unexpectedly died at the age 50. Tributes from the music world came pouring in for the drummer, who was an industry legend and clearly beloved among his peers and fans. Hawkins passed while the Foo Fighters were in Bogota, Colombia, preparing for a show as part of their tour in South America, and the band was also slated for a headlining appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday night.

Also on tour right now is Coldplay, and as Chris Martin noted on stage last night, his band counts the members of Foo Fighters as friends. During their performance in Monterrey, Mexico, Martin and Coldplay thought it would be fitting to send out a tribute to Hawkins and the Foo Fighters, with Martin calling Hawkins a “beautiful man.” Coldplay then preceded to perform their song “Everglow,” and you can watch a snippet of that below.

Coldplay dedicating Everglow to Taylor hawkins of Foo fighters💔pic.twitter.com/qqa4BWBjHD — Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022

Last year, Hawkins joined together with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney to form the supergroup NHC. Their collaborative album was slated for release sometime this year, and could now be some of the last music that Hawkins was able to record. To hear the full version of the song Coldplay performed in Hawkins’ honor, check out “Everglow” up top.