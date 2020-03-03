Foo Fighters Are Hosting DC Jam, A One-Day Fourth Of July Festival In Washington DC

So far, Foo Fighters have a big year laid out ahead of them. Last month, they announced they would embark on a “van tour” for their 25th anniversary, revisiting places they played during their first tour a quarter of a century ago. That wraps up in May, and now they have their next venture planned: On July 4, the group is hosting DC Jam, a one-day festival in Washington DC.

The Independence Day celebration goes down at FedExField (which is technically in Landover, Maryland, just a few miles outside of Washington DC), and the lineup includes Chris Stapleton, Pharrell, The Go-Go’s, Band Of Horses, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny, and Radkey.

Welcome to D.C. JAM !!!

July 4th @ FedExField 🤘

Join Foos in celebrating 4th of July & the 25th birthday of the first album. Pre-sales start TODAY at 12pm ET

check your in boxes for codes!https://t.co/CKPtWqGzfy#DCJAM pic.twitter.com/SdRYbMAXi8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 3, 2020

Aside from that, the event looks like it’s going to be a big 4th Of July bash that also features a barbecue competition, a tailgate party, rides, and games. Dave Grohl (a DC native) knows his way around BBQ: He’s been a bit of a pitmaster for a while now, and in 2018, he made some barbecue for firefighters trying to tame the California wildfires.

Tickets for DC Jam are set to go on sale on Friday (March 6), and more info is available on the DC Jam website.

Revisit our barbecue interview with Grohl here.