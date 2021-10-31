Dave Grohl is already known as one of the most lovable, genuine rockers in the industry, but he really got to top it all off last night by pairing up with the guy who occupies that role in the generation right above him. Grohl and the rest of The Foo Fighters had the chance to perform “Get Back” with Paul McCartney himself during The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony, where McCartney did the honors of inducting the band into the hall.

Interestingly enough, McCartney found a lot of parallels between what has happened throughout his life and what has gone on with Grohl. “We had a great time with our groups, but then eventually tragedy happened, and my group broke up,” McCartney said. “The same happened with Dave: His group broke up under tragic circumstances. And so then the question is, what do you do now?” he said. “And we both were presented with that question. In my case, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that. Dave’s group broke up — what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?”

Stay till the end of his speech to catch Paul’s expert dropping of the F bomb. Jokes aside, it was a brilliant introduction for such a great band that is a massive part of modern rock history. Check out the speech above and clips of their performance with McCartney below.