The coronavirus pandemic stripped many artists of their bread and butter: performing at live concerts. Festivals and big venues have been put on hold for the most part, leaving artists to wait patiently in hopes of a return at a sooner than later date. Another effect of the pandemic itself lands on the concert venues themselves, however, with many suffering a significant financial blow as a result of shutting things down. With that in mind, Foo Fighters took their talents to the Save Our Stages Festival to deliver a half-hour performance in an effort to help those venues in need.

The #SOSFest was held at the Troubadour in Los Angeles where the band opted to treat fans with performance of their greatest hits, playing “Skin and Bones”, “My Hero,” and “These Days,” while Dave Grohl sprinkled solo performances of his own as he played “Times Like These” and “Everlong.”

Happy to be performing together once again, the band shared a few stories form past performance at the Troubadour. Grohl reflected on playing at the venue with his pre-Nirvana band Scream while Pat Smear recalled watching The Go-Go’s perform and getting into a fight with Tom Waits.

“These memories and these experiences that we had here were life-changing and formative experiences that inspired us to play music,” Grohl said as their set came to an end. “I can only imagine there are millions and millions of other people just like us that have done the same and it’s made their lives a better place. So it’s crucial that we do everything we can to make sure these venues survive in order to be there to inspire the next generation of musicians to go on and do beautiful things with their lives, like make music.”

You can watch their performance above.