The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to all big-scale concerts and festivals throughout the country, from Coachella to Lollapalooza to the Governor’s Ball. However, it seems big-scale music events will be making a return thanks to the legendary rap group, Three 6 Mafia.

The group announced on Instagram that it would be hosting the first indoor area concert in the country since the start of the pandemic, with a concert set for December 11 at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The show, which is billed as “the new normal,” includes strict social distancing rules and requires attendees to wear a mask for the show. Three 6 Mafia said the concert was approved by the state’s governor, Andy Beshear, and that it will feature appearances from Sean Da Don and Project Pat, who is Juicy J’s older brother and has long been affiliated with the group.

The announcement comes after the United Kingdom hosted their first socially-distant outdoor concert at Newcastle Racecourse in August, with a live performance by singer Sam Fender. The concert will also occur two weeks after Juicy J releases his upcoming solo album, The Hustle Continues, which is currently slated for a November 27 release.

You can purchase tickets to the concert here.