In a few days, on June 20, Foo Fighters will perform at Madison Square Garden for the storied venue’s first full-capacity show of the year. Ahead of then, though, the band actually performed another show, at Canyon Club, a 600-person-capacity venue in Agoura Hills, California. That was last night, and the show was only for fans who could show proof of vaccination. This ruffled the feathers of some anti-vaxers, who decided to protest the event.

Foo Fighters fans shared photos of the scene, with one writing, “This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a ‘Vaccine Segregationist’.”

This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a “Vaccine Segregationist”. #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/fyDAZ2QcXn — Christian Miles (@cmilessports) June 16, 2021

CBS Los Angeles quotes one protestor as saying, “What they’re doing is saying only vax people… separating humans is not OK. Those of us who have healthy immune systems should be able to enjoy these freedoms just like everybody else.”

Variety reports that photos from the protest seem to show Ricky Schroder, an actor best known for his childhood role in the ’80s TV sitcom Silver Spoons, in attendance. Ahead of the event, he wrote on Facebook, “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”