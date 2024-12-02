Cruel World has been a haven for lovers of post-punk, goth rock, and new wave since it launched in 2020. Now, the music festival is getting a U.K.-based spinoff called Forever Now.

Forever Now is described as a “unique gathering for fans of post-punk music, fashion and literature intended to explore the cultural phenomenon of the darker underbelly of creativity, from new wave to post-punk, psychedelia and alt-rock.” Headliners for the inaugural edition are Kraftwerk, The The, and Billy Idol. There’s also Johnny Marr (Morrissey: not invited!), Psychedelic Furs, The Damned, Peter Murphy, and The Jesus And Mary Chain, among many others.

The name of the festival is a reference to Forever Now, a 1982 album from Psychedelic Furs. “Forever Now started as an idea… then became a song… then an album… and has lived on through the years. Now it’s also become a gathering of some legendary musicians on one day in one place, which we are proud to be part of,” the band said in a statement.

Forever Now takes place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England, on June 22, 2025. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning December 5, with a limited price of £85 ($107). General sale opens on December 6, including VIP packages. You can find more information, including how to register for pre-sale access, here.

Check out the full lineup below.