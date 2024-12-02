Cruel World has been a haven for lovers of post-punk, goth rock, and new wave since it launched in 2020. Now, the music festival is getting a U.K.-based spinoff called Forever Now.
Forever Now is described as a “unique gathering for fans of post-punk music, fashion and literature intended to explore the cultural phenomenon of the darker underbelly of creativity, from new wave to post-punk, psychedelia and alt-rock.” Headliners for the inaugural edition are Kraftwerk, The The, and Billy Idol. There’s also Johnny Marr (Morrissey: not invited!), Psychedelic Furs, The Damned, Peter Murphy, and The Jesus And Mary Chain, among many others.
The name of the festival is a reference to Forever Now, a 1982 album from Psychedelic Furs. “Forever Now started as an idea… then became a song… then an album… and has lived on through the years. Now it’s also become a gathering of some legendary musicians on one day in one place, which we are proud to be part of,” the band said in a statement.
Forever Now takes place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England, on June 22, 2025. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning December 5, with a limited price of £85 ($107). General sale opens on December 6, including VIP packages. You can find more information, including how to register for pre-sale access, here.
Check out the full lineup below.
Forever Now 2025 Lineup
Kraftwerk
The The
Billy Idol
Death Cult
Johnny Marr
Peter Murphy
Psychedelic Furs
The Jesus And Mary Chain
Happy Mondays
The Damned
Public Image Ltd
Berlin
Theatre Of Hate
She Wants Revenge
Chameleons
The Motels
UK Decay