The summer is over in the US, and thus the seasonal music festival’s ending has long since passed. However, it isn’t too earlier to begin planning for next year’s events.

Today (October 21), Cruel World revealed its 2025 lineup, date, and location. On May 17, 2025, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and New Order have been tapped as Cruel World Festival 2025’s headliners.

Fans of post-punk, new wave, and goth will descend on Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to enjoy set from the genres’ beloved acts. In addition to sets by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and New Order, another notable featured act is ‘Til Tuesday. The band’s upcoming appearance marks ‘Til Tuesday’s first show in 33 years. This makes their performance a reunion, decades overdue in supporters eyes.

Others musicians on the lineup include The Go-Go’s, Devo, OMD, Death Cult, Alison Moyet, She Wants Revenge, and Buzzcocks.

Tickets for Cruel World Festival 2025 are set to go on sale soon. The festival’s presale is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 25 at 11 a.m. pacific. Past Cruel World Festival attendees will gain access to tickets one day prior, Thursday, October 24 at 11 a.m. pacific. To join the presale registration visit Cruel World’s official website. Find more information here.