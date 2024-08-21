The year 1999 is having a moment. First it was the trailer for A24’s technology uprising comedy Y2K; now it’s Foxing releasing the music video for “Hell 99.” The ferocious single from the band’s upcoming self-titled album begins with the memorable lyrics: “1999 / Stuck until the end / Suffer till the end / Masochistic trend / Carson MTV / Bizkit NYE / F*ck f*ck f*ck.”

“‘Hell 99’ is about burnout and fatigue,” guitarist Eric Hudson said. “It is meant to capture frustration and mania with repeating cultural trends, the way a cat video and a horrifying news story can be viewed in successive moments, and the mental fatigue and shame that you are left with in taking it all in.”

You can watch the music video above.

“Hell 99” is the second single (after “Greyhound”) from Foxing, which has been described as “an album that balances hopefulness and nihilism, the pastoral with the tumultuous. Whether oscillating between visceral noise rock and intimate bedroom cassette experiments on opener ‘Secret History’ or cruising at the edge of collapse on ‘Barking,’ the dramatic dynamics that have long permeated Foxing’s music have never felt so extreme.”

Foxing is out 9/13 via Grand Paradise. Find more information here.